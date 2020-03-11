You can be worthy to wield Mjolnir with Marvel’s Thor hammer: $82 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is currently offering the Avengers Marvel Legends Thor Mjolnir Electronic Hammer for $81.99 shipped. Down from $100, today’s offer is good for an 18% discount, comes within $2 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Thor fans won’t find a better piece of merchandise to add to their collections than the hero’s iconic Mjolnir hammer. This full-scale prop replica features a premium build quality, accurate details from the MCU films, and more. There’s some light-up effects and a display stand allows you to show it off on a shelf. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 200 customers. Head below for more.

Now if you’re looking for a smaller collectible, then consider picking up the LEGO Infinity War Thor’s Weapon Quest set instead. Selling for $20 at Amazon, not only is it more affordable than the lead deal, but it’s a perfect option for adding to your desk.

For more Marvel action, we’re seeing a bunch of notable graphic novel deals starring MCU heroes over at ComiXology. Whether its comics detailing the War Of the Realms or getting to know the Eternals, we’re seeing some noteworthy deals worth perusing.

Marvel Legends Mjolnir Hammer features:

Summon the powers of Mjolnir! With this premium Mjolnir Electronic Hammer from the Marvel Legends Series, wield Thor?s hammer and imagine channeling the powers of the Asgardian God of Thunder! Inspired by classic Thor and built at full-scale, this Electronic Hammer features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the hammer?s pommel, straps, and hammerhead.

