To start the week, ComiXology has kicked off a sale on a collection of Marvel’s Eternals graphic novels and single issue reads priced from $1. One great way to get started is with Neil Gaiman’s Eternals at $4.99. Down from $13, today’s offer is good for a 62% discount and the lowest we’ve seen on a digital copy. The Eternals is slated to be one of Marvel’s next theatrical films come the fall, and this 231-page graphic novels fills you in on exactly who the latest heroes to hit the MCU are. Famed science fiction author Neil Gaiman offers up his take on the series, making this one a must-read. Head below for more of our top picks from the Marvel Eternals sale.

Other notable deals include:

For more Marvel comics, we’re also still seeing a collection of War Of The Realms novels at up to 67% off from $1.

If today’s sales aren’t enough to give you your fill of comics, then be sure to check out ComiXology’s Unlimited service. Not only will you get access to a near-unending access to thousands of digital releases, but you’ll save an extra 10-15% future purchases. Head over to our getting started guide to learn all about the service and to see how you can score 1-month for free.

Eternals synopsis:

You are thousands of years old. You have amazing powers. You have watched civilizations rise and fall– so why does no one remember any of this? Bestselling Author Neil Gaiman (Marvel: 1602, Anansi Boys, Sandman) is joined by superstar artist John Romita Jr. (Amazing Spider-Man, Wolverine) to bring you – THE ETERNALS!! Ike Harris has dreams of adventures, love affairs and betrayals, but no one involved remembers or believes him. And who is trying to kill him to keep him from talking about it?

