To close out the week, ComiXology is giving Marvel fans some new content to read with a War of the Realms sale priced from $1. There are a variety of single issue runs and graphic novels to choose from, but the perfect way to get started is with War Of The Realms Prelude at $7.99. Down from $20, today’s offer marks a new all-time low on a digital copy. Move over Avengers, there’s an even more ambitious crossover for Marvel fans to enjoy. War of Realms stars iconic heroes like Thor, Iron Man, DareDevil, and more as they fight to protect all of existence from the dark elf Malekith. This 228-page prelude graphic novel sets the scene for all the action to come from the recent storyline. Head below for additional War Of The Realms comics as well as even more Marvel titles on sale.

Other notable deals include:

Also on sale today at ComiXology, you’ll find a batch of Marvel titles starring Magneto on sale. Prices start at under $1, with up to 65% in savings to be had by expanding your library with these novels. There’s plenty of X-Men action to go around, even if Magneto himself isn’t your favorite mutant from the comic book franchise. Shop all of the deals right here.

If these sales just don’t do it for you, then be sure to check out ComiXology Unlimited for even more ways to get your fill of digital comics. At $6 per month, you can enjoy an ever-growing collection of over 15,000 releases. You’ll even be able to save an extra 10-15% off a wide selection of comics. Learn more in our ComiXology getting started guide.

War Of The Realms Prelude synopsis:

Jason Aaron’s epic THOR run is about to shake reality to its foundations! The War of the Realms looms — but how did it begin? Watch the Dark Elf Malekith’s plot unfold across these key chapters — beginning with his first appearance, his untold origin and his return to plague not one Mighty Thor, but two! When the Odinson is rendered unworthy, Jane Foster wields Mjolnir to fight the chaos spread by Malekith and his dark allies. A new League of Realms, the Norns and the Queen of Cinders all feature as Malekith’s power grows — and the stage is set for war!

