Capresso’s stainless steel 10-Cup Coffee Maker is up to 40% off today at $60

- Mar. 12th 2020 9:06 am ET

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the stainless steel Capresso 10-Cup Coffee Maker (MG900) for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100, it still fetches as much from Target and Walmart while Amazon is currently listing it at $83. Today’s offer is up to 40% off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. This attractive Capresso coffee maker features a stainless steel build and a removable, transparent water reservoir with filtration. It also has auto shut-off and a glass carafe with enough capacity to get a whole family’s-worth of caffeine in the morning. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Now, if you’re not sold on the look of the stainless steel Capresso above, there are certainly models out there for much less. This Cuisinart DCC-450BK 4-Cup Coffeemaker is nearly half the price of today’s lead deal at $32 shipped. It can only carry 4-cups compared to the 10 on today’s Capresso, but it has solid reviews from thousands on Amazon and a sleek matte-like black finish. 

We also have Stanley’s Travel Mug French Press combo, a free month of MyPanera coffee and Mr. Coffee’s Burr Mill at $30 (25% off). But be sure to browse through our Home Goods Guide for even deals on kitchenware and household essentials.

Capresso 10-Cup Coffee Maker:

Prepare your morning cup of joe with this Capresso coffee maker. It’s made from stainless steel for durability and to reduce calcification, and it prepares coffee in seven minutes for a quick caffeine fix on rushed mornings. This Capresso coffee maker has a 10-cup capacity to support family-size java habits.

