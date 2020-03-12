Samsung’s 42mm Galaxy Smartwatch drops to new low at $178.50 (Reg. $260)

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 42mm for $178.33 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale directly from Microsoft as well. Normally selling for $260, a price you’ll find at Best Buy and at Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats the previous price cut by $71, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to 4-days of battery life on a single charge. As expected from a smartwatch these days, you’ll also find the typical suite of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside notifications and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,400 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

Should the included silicone band not fit your style, Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch also features an interchangeable straps system. That means you can ditch the sport design included in the model mentioned above in favor of a metal link or leather band, among other styles.

For additional ways to add an Android experience to your wrist, we’re still seeing upwards of 36% off various TicWatch WearOS smartwatches. Over at Amazon prices start at $128, giving you some more affordable options to strap on a Wear OS timepiece.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch features:

Stay connected on the move with this 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and includes 0.75GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage for music, photos and more. This 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in silver and uses Gorilla Glass DX+ technology for added protection against accidental fall damage.

