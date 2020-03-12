Samsung’s 42mm Galaxy Smartwatch drops to new low at $178.50 (Reg. $260)

- Mar. 12th 2020 12:57 pm ET

0

Microsoft’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch 42mm for $178.33 shipped. You’ll also find it on sale directly from Microsoft as well. Normally selling for $260, a price you’ll find at Best Buy and at Samsung, today’s offer is good for a 32% discount, beats the previous price cut by $71, and marks a new all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch rocks a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to 4-days of battery life on a single charge. As expected from a smartwatch these days, you’ll also find the typical suite of fitness tracking capabilities like heart rate monitoring, alongside notifications and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 4,400 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. Head below for more details.

Should the included silicone band not fit your style, Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch also features an interchangeable straps system. That means you can ditch the sport design included in the model mentioned above in favor of a metal link or leather band, among other styles.

For additional ways to add an Android experience to your wrist, we’re still seeing upwards of 36% off various TicWatch WearOS smartwatches. Over at Amazon prices start at $128, giving you some more affordable options to strap on a Wear OS timepiece.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch features:

Stay connected on the move with this 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support and includes 0.75GB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage for music, photos and more. This 46mm Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in silver and uses Gorilla Glass DX+ technology for added protection against accidental fall damage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Samsung Microsoft

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go