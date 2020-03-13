Apple’s $5 weekend 4K movie sale is live with action titles, drama, more

- Mar. 13th 2020 9:01 am ET

0

The weekend is upon us and that means a fresh movie sale over at Apple. This time around, we’re seeing various 4K films for $5 on top of a few bundles and other deals. Each of which will become a permanent addition to your library of content. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

$5 movie deals |

Apple has a selection of $5 movie deals this weekend in both 4K and 1080p resolutions. This is a great time to expand your library at a significant discount from the usual $10-$20 price tag. Here are some of our favorites.

You can also save on Star Trek The Next Generation Complete Series today, with the price dropping to $59.99 from the usual $100 going rate.

Make sure to also check out this week’s other movie sale from Apple, which features new releases from $8 and more.

