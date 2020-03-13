At $49, this wireless backup camera kit is an inexpensive car upgrade (45% off)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its M1W Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $48.79 shipped when coupon code H343FZ5X has been applied during checkout. That’s around 45% off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. If you have an older vehicle, it’s likely that you’re living without a backup camera. Until I purchased a vehicle with one of these equipped I didn’t know what I was missing. I’m now able to back-in to any parking space without worrying that I’m going to scuff up my vehicle or someone else’s. A wireless design aims to make this kit easy to install, providing you with what should be a straight-foward evening or weekend project. Rated 4/5 stars.
While you’re at it, you can nab Crosstour’s 1080p Dash Cam for $32 when clipping the on-page coupon. Once set up, this affordable dash cam will make short work of capturing full HD footage of all your road trips.
In other car-related news, we just covered Hitch Hotel, a lightweight camping solution that can be easily towed by most vehicles. If you’ve been eyeing campers but don’t want to buy a larger vehicle, this should prove to be an interesting read.
AUTO-VOX M1W Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:
- M1W provides real-time reverse picture with high definition, which enables you to see details behind the car. Also, the gridline allows you to safely reverse your car into a parking spot even in a narrow space.
- No More Complex Wiring Problem. The monitor and the camera is connected by wireless transmission, which takes the place of complicated wiring. This makes the installation much easier.
- Equipped with IP68 waterproof rating backup camera，there is no need for you to worry about the camera being damaged by rain or car wash.
