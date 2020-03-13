At $49, this wireless backup camera kit is an inexpensive car upgrade (45% off)

AUTO-VOX (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its M1W Wireless Backup Camera Kit for $48.79 shipped when coupon code H343FZ5X has been applied during checkout. That’s around 45% off the typical rate there and is one of the best offers we’ve tracked. If you have an older vehicle, it’s likely that you’re living without a backup camera. Until I purchased a vehicle with one of these equipped I didn’t know what I was missing. I’m now able to back-in to any parking space without worrying that I’m going to scuff up my vehicle or someone else’s. A wireless design aims to make this kit easy to install, providing you with what should be a straight-foward evening or weekend project. Rated 4/5 stars.

While you’re at it, you can nab Crosstour’s 1080p Dash Cam for $32 when clipping the on-page coupon. Once set up, this affordable dash cam will make short work of capturing full HD footage of all your road trips.

In other car-related news, we just covered Hitch Hotel, a lightweight camping solution that can be easily towed by most vehicles. If you’ve been eyeing campers but don’t want to buy a larger vehicle, this should prove to be an interesting read.

AUTO-VOX M1W Wireless Backup Camera Kit features:

M1W provides real-time reverse picture with high definition, which enables you to see details behind the car. Also, the gridline allows you to safely reverse your car into a parking spot even in a narrow space.

No More Complex Wiring Problem. The monitor and the camera is connected by wireless transmission, which takes the place of complicated wiring. This makes the installation much easier.

Equipped with IP68 waterproof rating backup camera，there is no need for you to worry about the camera being damaged by rain or car wash.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!