Hitch Hotel has hit the market as yet another option for taking life on the road with an ultra-portable design suitable for a myriad of vehicles. The tow-behind trailer can be pulled by cars, trucks, and SUVs alike, making it a solid pairing for smaller vehicles like Tesla’s Model 3. The expandable design makes it a cinch to set up shop wherever your adventures take you, and the low-cost of entry makes it even easier to get started. Head below for more.

Hitch Hotel arrives as a budget camper

With a focus on more efficient and electric-powered cars sweeping the nation in 2020, there’s a need for suitable camping gear that is compatible. Hitch Hotel is answering the call with a two-person expandable option that provides a place to sleep or carry cargo while on long trips.

The company had previously introduced a slightly larger version that attached to your vehicle’s actual hitch without a third-wheel design. Its latest version goes the traditional route with a similar design that’s sure to be more approachable for additional consumers.

Notable specs include:

Powder-coated frame assembly. 10″ wheels with radial tires rated at 80 mph.

All Hitch Hotels are built to be watertight and secure so that you and your valuables are protected from the elements.

Transporting the Hitch Hotel couldn’t be easier. With the light-weight framework, aerodynamic housing and compact design, it’s perfect for any adventure.

When expanded, the Hitch Hotel provides enough room for two or more adults to comfortably sleep in a vented and spacious interior. Weighing in at 280-pounds, the Hitch Hotel has enough support to handle an additional 550-pounds of payload. That makes it a suitable option for bringing all of your camping gear while still having a place to sleep each night. Notably, a Model 3 from Tesla can handle up to 2,000-pounds of capacity, so Hitch Hotel is a natural companion for those electric-powered trips. It’s designed to work with all Class 1 hitches in the world, so the potential market here for this tow-behind is quite large. Pricing and availability Following a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2018, Hitch Hotel is now ready to begin shipping its original camper system. The new $5,699 tow-behind is in the final prototype stages with a planned pre-order this summer. Here’s hoping everything goes as planned because the Hitch Hotel really delivers on a product that could be very popular for frequent travelers that are not willing to invest further in a more costly mobile camping setup. Source: New Atlas

