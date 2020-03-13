Hitch Hotel has hit the market as yet another option for taking life on the road with an ultra-portable design suitable for a myriad of vehicles. The tow-behind trailer can be pulled by cars, trucks, and SUVs alike, making it a solid pairing for smaller vehicles like Tesla’s Model 3. The expandable design makes it a cinch to set up shop wherever your adventures take you, and the low-cost of entry makes it even easier to get started. Head below for more.
Hitch Hotel arrives as a budget camper
With a focus on more efficient and electric-powered cars sweeping the nation in 2020, there’s a need for suitable camping gear that is compatible. Hitch Hotel is answering the call with a two-person expandable option that provides a place to sleep or carry cargo while on long trips.
The company had previously introduced a slightly larger version that attached to your vehicle’s actual hitch without a third-wheel design. Its latest version goes the traditional route with a similar design that’s sure to be more approachable for additional consumers.
Notable specs include:
- Powder-coated frame assembly. 10″ wheels with radial tires rated at 80 mph.
- All Hitch Hotels are built to be watertight and secure so that you and your valuables are protected from the elements.
- Transporting the Hitch Hotel couldn’t be easier. With the light-weight framework, aerodynamic housing and compact design, it’s perfect for any adventure.
- When expanded, the Hitch Hotel provides enough room for two or more adults to comfortably sleep in a vented and spacious interior.
Weighing in at 280-pounds, the Hitch Hotel has enough support to handle an additional 550-pounds of payload. That makes it a suitable option for bringing all of your camping gear while still having a place to sleep each night. Notably, a Model 3 from Tesla can handle up to 2,000-pounds of capacity, so Hitch Hotel is a natural companion for those electric-powered trips. It’s designed to work with all Class 1 hitches in the world, so the potential market here for this tow-behind is quite large.
Pricing and availability
Following a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2018, Hitch Hotel is now ready to begin shipping its original camper system. The new $5,699 tow-behind is in the final prototype stages with a planned pre-order this summer. Here’s hoping everything goes as planned because the Hitch Hotel really delivers on a product that could be very popular for frequent travelers that are not willing to invest further in a more costly mobile camping setup.
Source: New Atlas
