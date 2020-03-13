Get a refurb iPhone 8 for $199, marking the best price we’ve tracked yet

Trusted seller MyWit via Newegg is offering Apple’s iPhone 8 64GB in various colors and certified refurbished condition for $199 shipped. As a comparison, Apple charges $379 for a refurb and we’ve previously seen it at $330 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. Be sure to note, this model is compatible with GSM services like AT&T and T-Mobile.
iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Newegg promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 30-day warranty.
Protect your new iPhone 8 with a Speck Gemshell Clear Case. You might also want to grab a USB-C to Lightning cable to ensure you’re charging with the fastest speeds on the market. This option from Anker should do the job in either 3 or 6-foot lengths.
If you’re looking to save further, Apple’s iPod touch is $165 for today only over at Woot. With is down from the usual $199 and a rare price drop from the regular price.
iPhone 8 features:
- Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1863
- 4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology
- A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor
- Talk time (wireless) up to 14 hours
- LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO
- Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology
- NFC with reader mode
- 12-megapixel camera
- Digital zoom up to 5x
- 1080p HD video recording
