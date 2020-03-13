Get a refurb iPhone 8 for $199, marking the best price we’ve tracked yet

Trusted seller MyWit via Newegg is offering Apple’s iPhone 8 64GB in various colors and certified refurbished condition for $199 shipped. As a comparison, Apple charges $379 for a refurb and we’ve previously seen it at $330 with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. Be sure to note, this model is compatible with GSM services like AT&T and T-Mobile.

iPhone 8 offers a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 chip, Touch ID and a 12MP camera. Newegg promises these phones will be in working order with the usual physical wear you’d expect on a “scratch and dent” device. Ships with a 30-day warranty.

Protect your new iPhone 8 with a Speck Gemshell Clear Case. You might also want to grab a USB-C to Lightning cable to ensure you’re charging with the fastest speeds on the market. This option from Anker should do the job in either 3 or 6-foot lengths.

If you’re looking to save further, Apple’s iPod touch is $165 for today only over at Woot. With is down from the usual $199 and a rare price drop from the regular price.

iPhone 8 features:

Unlocked, SIM-Free, Model A1863

4.7-inch Retina HD display with IPS technology

A11 Bionic chip with embedded M11 motion coprocessor

Talk time (wireless) up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi with MIMO

Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology

NFC with reader mode

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!