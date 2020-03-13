Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active Smartwatch is now $137 (Reg. $175+)

- Mar. 13th 2020 9:35 am ET

$137
0

The Microsoft Store offers Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active Smartwatch for $137.17 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $200 but goes for around $175 at Amazon. Today’s deal is $12 less than our previous mention. Notable features here include a fitness-focused design that delivers the ability to automatically tracks up to six exercises while tracking an additional 39 workouts as well. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices and works with Galaxy phones to automatically sync your music, playlists, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon customers. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Looking for a more price-effective alternative? Consider going with the Fitbit Inspire HR for under $100. Notable features here include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, all-day fitness tracking, and up to 5-days of battery life. Additionally, you can fuel it up in just 2-hours. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

We still have a notable deal on Samsung’s Galaxy Smartwatch at $178.50, which is down from the usual $260 price tag. This smartwatch offers an upgraded design with a 1.2-inch AMOLED display, IP68 water-resistance, and up to 4-days of battery life on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active features:

  • Track your way to real results: Automatically detects up to 6 exercises, while tracking up to 39 more, right from your wrist
  • Resolve to rest better; Helps you analyze your sleep patterns and encourages you to wind down to keep you refreshed and at your best; Compatible devices Samsung Smartphone, Non Samsung Android Smartphone(Android OS 5.0 and above RAM 1.5GB and above), iOS 9.0 and above iPhone 5 and above
  • Sends you real time alerts if ever detecting a high or low heart rate, so you can be more proactive about your heart health

$137
