Audio-Technica’s True Wireless Earbuds are down to a new low at $89 ($160 off)

- Mar. 16th 2020 2:29 pm ET

0

BuyDig currently offers the Audio-Technica ATH-CKR7TWGY True Wireless In-Ear Headphones in Black and Gray for $89 shipped. Usually selling for $249, like you’ll find at Amazon as well as direct from Audio-Technica, today’s offer saves you 64%, beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $60, and marks a new all-time low. This is also $10 under our previous mention. Audio-Technica’s true wireless earbuds sport specially designed 11mm drivers with “diamond-like carbon coated diaphragms.” You’ll enjoy 6-hours of audio playback per charge, which jumps to 15 with the included carrying case. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

On the more affordable side of true wireless audio, Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds enter with a $50 price tag at Amazon. Going this route ditches the more premium design and higher-end audio of the Audio-Technica pair, but still lets you rock out without fear of cords getting in the way. 

Prefer a pair of over-ear cans instead? For today only, we spotted Sony’s top-end ANC wireless headphones for $230. Having been marked down from $350, there’s $120 in savings to take advantage of.

Audio-Technica True Wireless Earbuds features:

The ATH-CKR7TW in-ear headphones deliver the exceptionally pure audio of Sound Reality in a true wireless design. The headphones feature specially designed 11 mm drivers with diamond-like carbon coated diaphragms and pure iron yokes to provide extremely accurate, high-fidelity audio. The headphones’ housings contain dual-layer isolation structures that keep the electric circuitry separate from the acoustic space for optimal phase and transient response.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

Nearly every consumer-focused headphone in 2020 features a wireless design However, wired alternatives still have their place. The best deals that you'll find here at 9to5Toys come from mainstream retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Rakuten.
buydig

buydig
Audio-technica

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go