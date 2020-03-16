Audio-Technica’s True Wireless Earbuds are down to a new low at $89 ($160 off)

BuyDig currently offers the Audio-Technica ATH-CKR7TWGY True Wireless In-Ear Headphones in Black and Gray for $89 shipped. Usually selling for $249, like you’ll find at Amazon as well as direct from Audio-Technica, today’s offer saves you 64%, beats the lowest we’ve seen there by $60, and marks a new all-time low. This is also $10 under our previous mention. Audio-Technica’s true wireless earbuds sport specially designed 11mm drivers with “diamond-like carbon coated diaphragms.” You’ll enjoy 6-hours of audio playback per charge, which jumps to 15 with the included carrying case. Rated 3.7/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

On the more affordable side of true wireless audio, Anker’s Soundcore Life P2 Earbuds enter with a $50 price tag at Amazon. Going this route ditches the more premium design and higher-end audio of the Audio-Technica pair, but still lets you rock out without fear of cords getting in the way.

Prefer a pair of over-ear cans instead? For today only, we spotted Sony’s top-end ANC wireless headphones for $230. Having been marked down from $350, there’s $120 in savings to take advantage of.

Audio-Technica True Wireless Earbuds features:

The ATH-CKR7TW in-ear headphones deliver the exceptionally pure audio of Sound Reality in a true wireless design. The headphones feature specially designed 11 mm drivers with diamond-like carbon coated diaphragms and pure iron yokes to provide extremely accurate, high-fidelity audio. The headphones’ housings contain dual-layer isolation structures that keep the electric circuitry separate from the acoustic space for optimal phase and transient response.

