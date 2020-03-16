Brew espresso at home, Breville Essenza Mini now $100 (Reg. up to $150), more

Amazon is offering the Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine (BEC220) for $99.99 shipped. Currently matched as part of Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $150 at Best Buy, this model has sold for closer to $120 or so at Amazon over the last few months and is now at the best price we can find. Described as the smallest single serve espresso machine in the Nespresso lineup, the Essenza Mini looks great on the countertop and doesn’t take up much space. Featuring 19-bars of pressure and a series of one-touch brewing options, this might be one of the easiest ways to bring some espresso to your morning routine. It supports adjustable cup sizes, includes 14 coffee capsules, and is ready to brew within 25-seconds. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

You can use your savings today to score some extra Nespresso Capsules you’re going to have to buy at some point anyway. Score a 30-pack of medium roasts capsules for under $23 or go for a 50-pack at $35.

But if the Nespresso brewer is still too pricey for your particular needs, we also spotted a deep price drop on the Bella Classics 12-Cup Coffee Maker in chrome and black for $14.99 shipped. This deal comes way of Best Buy’s official eBay store and is as much as $25 in savings. It certainly won’t provide you with single-serve espresso like today’s lead deal, but it can brew enough for the whole family for a fraction of the price. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

We have already seen notable offers on Instant Pot and Vitamix, plus you’ll find even more kitchenware deals in our Home Goods Guide.

Breville Nespresso Essenza Mini Espresso Machine:

Brew a wake-up beverage at home with this Breville Nespresso Mini Essenza espresso machine. Its compact design makes it ideal for smaller kitchens or break rooms, and its high-pressure pump works quickly, so you don’t have to wait long for the perfect cuppa. Use Nespresso and other single-serve pods with this Breville Nespresso Mini Essenza espresso machine.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!