Vitamix’s 5200 Pro Blender + 7-yr. warranty now $150 off (Today only), more

- Mar. 16th 2020 8:53 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender for $299.95 shipped. Regularly listed between $400 and $450 at Amazon, today’s deal is as much as $150 in savings and the lowest total we can find. For comparison, it also sells for $450 direct from Vitamix. Whether you’re a home chef looking to take it up a notch or are just sick of struggling with more robust ingredients, Vitamix can crush anything you throw at it. Its aircraft-grade steel blades are so strong and powerful, it can even heat-up soups. On top of the included 64-ounce blending container, this model has a sweet self-cleaning feature and ships with a fantastic 7-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 2,000 Amazon customers. More deals and details below.

Speaking of blender deals and something that would be a great alternative to today’s lead deal, Best Buy has Ninja’s Smart Screen 72-Oz. model on sale for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $130 and currently fetching $110 at Amazon, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest total we can find. While it certainly won’t be able to heat up your soup, it comes with an even larger blending cup and will surely get the job done outside of only the most robust home chef tasks. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

This Vitamix deal joins the rest of today’s Gold Box offers including the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Bowflex workout gear. But for more kitchenware deals check out today’s Instant Pot sale and then head over to our Home Goods Guide.

Vitamix 5200 Professional-Grade Blender:

  • Variable Speed Control: Easily adjust speed to achieve a variety of textures. The dial can be rotated at any point during the blend, so you’re in complete control
  • Large Batches: The size and shape of the self-cleaning 64-ounce container is ideal for blending medium to large batches. Design Feature : Radial cooling fan and thermal protection system
  • Hot Soup: The blades in the Vitamix container reach speeds fast enough to create friction heat, bringing cold ingredients to steaming hot in about six minutes

