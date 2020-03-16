Garmin’s Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch is $329.50 (Save $170), more from $144

Amazon is currently offering the Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch for $329.47 shipped. Down from its $500 going rate at Best Buy and direct from Garmin, today’s offer saves you 44%, beats the previous price cut by $25, and marks a new all-time low. With up to 2-weeks of battery life per charge, Garmin’s fitness tracker can do everything from tracking exercise to heart rate, and also delivers notifications from your smartphone. An array of internal sensors like a barometer, altimeter, and electronic compass complement the built-in GPS for run monitoring and the like. Plus, Forerunner 935 can also monitor your workout performance in order to offer tips for improving form. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 680 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the Garmin vívomove HR Sport Hybrid Smartwatch for $144.39 shipped. Usually selling for $200, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer slashes 28% off the going rate and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Here you’ll find the same 2-week battery life as the featured deal, but with a more transitional watch face. There’s also still heart rate monitoring and other fitness tracking capabilities. Rated 4.2/5 stars from nearly 1,100 customers.

In terms of other ways to track workouts and the like, we’re seeing some notable $50 discounts on Apple Watch Series 5. Or if you’re more of a Wear OS fan, Fossil’s stainless steel HR smartwatch has dropped to $109.50, down from its $149 going rate.

Garmin Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch features:

Unleash your dedicated athlete with this Garmin Forerunner running/triathlon watch. It monitors your heart rate 24/7 without needing a dedicated strap so that you always have a baseline to measure your cardio, and it includes built-in activities for accurate data gathering. Powerful performance monitoring lets you measure exactly how you’re doing with this Garmin Forerunner running/triathlon watch.

