LaCie’s Rugged 500GB USB-C SSD drops to Amazon low at $130 (Save $50)

Amazon is currently offering the LaCie Rugged 500GB Portable USB-C Solid State Drive for $129.99 shipped. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Based around a Seagate FireCuda NVMe drive, this portable SSD is wrapped in LaCie’s signature rugged, orange housing. It sports an IP67-waterproof rating, giving the SSD a 3-meter drop tolerance, as well as 2-ton crush resistance. Thanks to USB-C connectivity, you’re looking at upwards of 950MB/s transfer speeds and the ability to ditch a dongle when pairing with your Mac or iPad. Over 600 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for more.

Save even more by ditching the SSD functionality of the featured deal. Doing so will let you bring home LaCie’s Rugged USB-C 2TB Portable Hard Drive, which notably nets you additional storage alongside the same durable design. It will run you $110 at Amazon right now, offering some notable savings compared to the featured solid state option.

Speaking of USB-C, that’s the main I/O you’ll find on the 13-inch MacBook Air, which is currently on sale for up to $250 off. As the most portable option in Apple’s current stable of MacBooks, this deal is certainly worth a closer look for students, or really anyone who values a lightweight everyday carry.

LaCie Rugged 500GB SSD features:

LaCie Rugged SSD offers filmmakers and DITs a boost in every way thanks to Seagate FireCuda NV Me solid state drive speeds of up to 950MB/s, extreme IP67-rated water resistance, three-meter drop resistance, and hardware encryption in a palm-sized solution. Enjoy spacious capacity of 500GB and seamless connectivity using the included USB cables for compatibility with Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, and USB 3. 0 on both Mac and Windows computers.

