In the world of portable drives, none stand out quite like the entires from LaCie. Over the years, the brand has cultivated quite an extensive roster of options, all known for their eye-catching orange rubber exteriors. Now the company is out with three new portable solid-state drives aimed at offering varying levels of professional performance. Headlined by the Rugged BOSS SSD, LaCie is pulling out all the stops for its latest and most significant releases. Head below for a closer look.

LaCie debuts three new rugged SSDs

All three of LaCie’s new portable SSDs feature the brand’s iconic rugged form-factor which is available in both orange and black colorways. Each comes with the ability to withstand drops, as well as resistance to water and dust. The first two are sold as companions to your portable photography, while the third looks to cover one’s entire mobile workflow.

LaCie kicks off its new device lineup with the compact Rugged SSD. Based around Seagate’s FireCuda NVMe SSDs, this drive sports IP67 waterproof rating, giving it three-meter drop tolerance, as well as two-ton crush resistance. This more entry-level drive features a USB 3.1 Gen 2 port for 950MB/s file transfers. It’ll be able in 500GB ($179.99), 1TB ($299.99), and 2TB ($499.99) capacities.

The Pro variant of the Rugged SSD comes wrapped in the same overall design but steps things up with a Thunderbolt 3 connection. LaCie claims its the very first drive out there with an IP67 rating. The bolstered connectivity not only yields support for the latest MacBooks and iPad Pro, but also lets you transfer files at up to 2,500MB/s. Pricing starts at $399.99 for 1TB and climbs to $699.99 for 2TB.

Ditch your laptop with LaCie’s Rugged BOSS SSD

As the most premium model in LaCie’s batch of new releases, the Rugged BOSS SSD lives up to its name by packing in a bevy of notable features. Right off the bat, you’re looking at a 1TB solid-state drive that can dish out files at around 430MB/s. It’s touted as a computer-free storage device thanks to the ability to back up photos directly. There’s an SD card reader for ripping content captured by your camera, as well as a USB port that enables iOS and Android support via a companion app.

To help fit with the go-anywhere design, LaCie has also built a rechargeable battery into the Rugged BOSS SSD for fueling up smartphones or other devices. A built-in status screen offers usage stats, real-time transfer updates, and remaining battery capacity. The LaCie Rugged BOSS SSD will be available with an MSRP of $449.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

LaCie’s lineup of portable drives have already been a go-to for those who want protection against unfortunate drops or encounters with water. These new releases look to solidify that trend by adding in perks like Thunderbolt 3 and increased durability.

Out of the bunch, the Rugged BOSS SSD particularly catches my eye. The idea of a single device that handles backing up files while out and about is appealing, though at $450 it may be a tough sell. LaCie is trying to justify that premium price by adding a battery pack, an SD card slot, and app connectivity, but we’ll have to wait and see how successful this one ends up being.

Source: LaCie

