LEGO’s iPhone-enabled Passenger Train hits $128 (Reg. $160), more from $8

- Mar. 16th 2020 3:12 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering LEGO City Passenger Train for $127.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually selling for $160, like you’ll find direct from LEGO or at Target, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the previous price cut by $11, and marks a new all-time low. This remote-controlled LEGO kit pairs with your smartphone or tablet over Bluetooth thanks to the included Powered UP motor. Crafted from 677-pieces, you’ll assemble the train engine alongside two additional cars that measures up to 27-inches long and includes four minifigures. There’s also 16 curved rails and 4 straight rails for building out a custom track. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $8.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

On top of all of these discounts, LEGO has been busy showcasing several new builds including a first look at its Super Mario theme. Star Wars fans will also definitely want to check out the new Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmets.

 LEGO City Passenger Train features:

Climb aboard the LEGO City 60197 Passenger Train! This fun set features a motorized engine with 10-speed Bluetooth remote control and opening nose cone, driver’s cabin with opening window, 2 cars with removable roofs, seats and tables, a full circular track with 16 curved and 4 straight rails, plus a buildable platform with 2 seats and train service map, train signal and 4 LEGO minifigures.

