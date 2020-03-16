Amazon is currently offering LEGO City Passenger Train for $127.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart for the same price. Usually selling for $160, like you’ll find direct from LEGO or at Target, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the previous price cut by $11, and marks a new all-time low. This remote-controlled LEGO kit pairs with your smartphone or tablet over Bluetooth thanks to the included Powered UP motor. Crafted from 677-pieces, you’ll assemble the train engine alongside two additional cars that measures up to 27-inches long and includes four minifigures. There’s also 16 curved rails and 4 straight rails for building out a custom track. Head below for additional LEGO deals from $8.
Other notable LEGO deals include:
- Minecraft Taiga Adventure: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- DUPLO Town Fire Station: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Minecraft Pig BigFig: $12 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- DUPLO Classic Deluxe Brick Box: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- City Police Highway Arrest: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Technic Race Truck: $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Minecraft The Villager Raid: $48 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- City Racing Cars: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- City Service Station: $40 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Disney Moana’s Ocean Adventure: $8 (Reg. $10)| Amazon
- City Forest Fire: $8 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Minecraft Pillager Outpost: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- City Race Boat Transporter: $24 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
On top of all of these discounts, LEGO has been busy showcasing several new builds including a first look at its Super Mario theme. Star Wars fans will also definitely want to check out the new Boba Fett and Stormtrooper helmets.
LEGO City Passenger Train features:
Climb aboard the LEGO City 60197 Passenger Train! This fun set features a motorized engine with 10-speed Bluetooth remote control and opening nose cone, driver’s cabin with opening window, 2 cars with removable roofs, seats and tables, a full circular track with 16 curved and 4 straight rails, plus a buildable platform with 2 seats and train service map, train signal and 4 LEGO minifigures.
