This bundle of nine Mac productivity apps is now just $25.50 ($100+ value)

Shopping for the ultimate workflow can cost a small fortune. But with The 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle, you get nine of the best apps for productivity on macOS — including PDF Reader Pro and Stick Password. The collection is currently just $25.50 at 9to5Toys Specials with promo code TOYS15. As a comparison, you’d typically pay at least $10 per app with over $100 worth of regular value going here.

Whether you are the king of the corporate jungle or a creative who works from home during a crisis, these apps are almost certain to save you time and effort.

For instance, PDF Reader Pro helps you edit text and annotate your documents using specialized tools. Installed on 60 million devices, this app is a significant upgrade on Preview.

“If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by the volume of tools on offer in other vector apps, Amadine is likely to be a welcome alternative.” That’s how Creative Bloq described the graphic design app in this bundle. In addition, Movavi Photo Editor helps you get creative with images.

You get lifetime online protection with FastestVPN, which is “one of the most promising VPN services in the market,” according to TenBestVPNs. The bundle also includes lifetime service with Sticky Password, and a raft of time-saving utilities.

Grab all nine apps in 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle now for just $25.50 with promo code TOYS15.

