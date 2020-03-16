Add 512GB of Samsung EVO Plus microSD storage to your arsenal for $90 ($60 off)

Amazon offers the Samsung 512GB EVO Plus microSD Card for $89.99 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for $150 at Amazon and dropped to $120 at B&H. Today’s deal matches the best we’ve seen at Amazon. Samsung’s Nintendo Switch-friendly microSD delivers a massive 512GB worth of data and transfer speeds up to 100MB/s. Perfect for storing and transferring 4K content, plus it has a water-, shock-, and temperature-proof design. Ships with a 10-year warranty and an SD card adapter. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 1,600 Amazon customers.

Cut the storage in half to 256GB and drop the price down to around $35 with this SanDisk model. You’ll still get quick transfer speeds and that’s certainly enough room to add some games to a Nintendo Switch console. With most titles taking up roughly 8GB on average, you’ll have plenty of storage space for additional games.

Head over to our earlier storage coverage for a notable deal on LaCie’s 500GB USB-C solid-state drive at $130. That’s down $50 from the regular going rate and matches the all-time low. Learn more here.

Samsung EVO Plus microSD Card features:

Up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speed with class 10 and U3 compatibility.

Excellent performance for 4K UHD video and broad compatibility across multiple applications.

Water proof, Temperature proof, x-ray proof, magnetic proof.

Compatible with devices with Micro SDXC slots.

