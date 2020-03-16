Cut the cord and enjoy a $50 discount on Tablo’s Dual LITE OTA DVR at $100

- Mar. 16th 2020 1:48 pm ET

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR for $99.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Normally fetching $150, that’s good for a 33% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Today’s offer is also the best we’ve seen in months. This OTA DVR features dual tuners, allowing you to watch or record two different programs at a time. Tablo is also compatible with just about every popular streaming device like Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and more, making it a versatile option for your cord-cutting setup. Paired with an antenna, you’ll be able to watch local news, sports, and more on just about any device. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 350 customers. Head below for extra details.

A perfect addition to the Tablo LITE is AmazonBasics’ Indoor TV Antenna. At $21, it allows you to pull in content from 35-miles away and rounds out your cord-cutting kit with a wide range of content. Find out which stations are available in your area by swinging by AntennaWeb for a full report.

For yet another discounted way to upgrade your TV setup, earlier we spotted a discount on the Sonos Playbase, which delivers AirPlay 2 and more at $116 off its going rate.

Tablo Dual LITE OTA DVR features:

Cut the cable cord with this Tablo DUAL LITE DVR. It streams or records from two over-the-air HD channels at once, so you won’t miss your favorite shows, and it lets you skip over distracting commercials. This Tablo DUAL LITE DVR uses either dual-band Wi-Fi or Ethernet to connect to your home network, so you can place your TV antenna in the best location for OTA signal reception.

