ecobee4 offers HomeKit control, more for $169 shipped (Reg. up to $249)

Lowe’s offers the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat for $169.15 shipped. You’ll also find this deal at Amazon, albeit back-ordered a month at this time. As a comparison, it typically sells for $200 and upwards of $249. Today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low. This is a full-featured smart thermostat with HomeKit compatibility, a built-in Alexa speaker, and much more. It also ships with an extra room sensor, which is perfect for keeping track of temperatures in various areas of your home. This ensures that your space is evenly heated and cooled. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If ecobee4 is a bit of overkill for your setup, consider going with this top-rated option from Emerson for nearly $80 less. You won’t get the color display or Alexa, but it’s still a capable smart thermostat which will do the job in most instances.

Swing by our daily Green Deals roundup for even more price drops on anything geared towards environmental consciousness.

ecobee4 features:

SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees).

ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. One Room Sensor included, 2-pack sold separately

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!