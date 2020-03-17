JBL Link View brings Assistant to an 8-inch display: $69 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

- Mar. 17th 2020 3:09 pm ET

0

JBL’s official eBay storefront offers its Link View Assistant Smart Display in certified refurbished condition for $69 shipped. Having originally sold for $300, right now you’ll find it going for $150 in new condition at Best Buy. We’ve seen it sell for as low as $95 in the past, with today’s offer being the lowest to date. Centered around Google Assistant, this 8-inch smart display can be leveraged for controlling your smart home, getting answers from the virtual helper, and more. An IPX4 water-resistant design means that it’s even well-suited for dishing out recipes on your kitchen countertop. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 215 customers, which largely agrees with our hands-on review. More deals down below. 

A great way to leverage some of your savings would be expanding your smart home kit with this 2-pack of TP-Link plugs for $23 at Amazon. Armed with Assistant support, you’ll be able to command these with Google’s voice assistant, as well as from the Link View’s display. Over 4,300 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

Those who prefer to have their smart home gear centered around an Alexa experience are in luck, as we’re currently seeing some notable offers on Amazon’s Echo Show displays. Right now you can save $54 on the Show 8, as well as additional offers from $70.

JBL Link View Assistant Smart Display features:

See what Google Assistant is telling you with this JBL Link View smart display. Its 8-inch color touch-screen display lets you watch videos and read information you requested from Google, and it has a 5-megapixel camera with a PrivacySwitch feature for making video calls. Enjoy online entertainment via the Chromecast built-in to this JBL Link View smart display.

