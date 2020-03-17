After discounting a number of apps, Apple has now turned its attention to movies. Apple is marking down a wide selection of multi-film bundles and more to help you combat social distancing boredom while loading up your library with fresh content. There’s also a smattering of movies on sale from $5 and the usual $1 HD rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.
Social distancing sale |
Movie bundles are a great way to save even further than the usual single title discounts. With various collections and trilogies on sale, this is a great way to enjoy new and old favorites during this time of social distancing. Many of today’s titles are discounted by at least 33%. Here are a few of our top picks:
- Batman 4-film: $20 (Reg. $40)
- IT 2-film: $15 (Reg. 30)
- Hobbit 3-film: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Lord of the Ring Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Clint Eastwood Dirty Harry 5-film Bundle: $20 (Reg. $40)
- Planet of the Apes Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- John Wick Chapter 1-3: $25 (Reg. $40)
- Ocean’s 8 & 11: $15 (Reg. $25)
- Back to the Future Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $25)
- Meet the Parents Trilogy: $20 (Reg. $30)
- Star Trek 3-film Bundle: $20 (Reg. $35)
- Scooby-Doo: $10 (Reg. $20)
Action, comedy, and drama films discounted |
On top of all the bundles on sale, there are plenty of single titles discounted during this time of social distancing as well. Of course, each of which will become a permanent part of your library to enjoy later as well. A few of our favorites include:
- Star Wars: $15 each (Reg. $20)
- A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: $10 (Reg. $20)
- Lincoln: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Robinhood Prince of Thieves: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Remember the Titans: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Apollo 13: $8 (Reg. $15)
- 3:10 to Yuma: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Austin Powers International Man of Mystery: $5 (Reg. $10)
- Rudy: $8 (Reg. $15)
- Silver Linings Playbook: $5 (Reg. $10)
And as a special social distancing treat, The Goldfinch is this week’s $1 HD rental. It typically goes for $5 or more at competing services. Ratings are mixed, but it’s a great time to check out this film at a notable discount.
