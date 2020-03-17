After discounting a number of apps, Apple has now turned its attention to movies. Apple is marking down a wide selection of multi-film bundles and more to help you combat social distancing boredom while loading up your library with fresh content. There’s also a smattering of movies on sale from $5 and the usual $1 HD rental of the week. Hit the jump for all of our top picks and more.

Social distancing sale |

Movie bundles are a great way to save even further than the usual single title discounts. With various collections and trilogies on sale, this is a great way to enjoy new and old favorites during this time of social distancing. Many of today’s titles are discounted by at least 33%. Here are a few of our top picks:

Action, comedy, and drama films discounted |

On top of all the bundles on sale, there are plenty of single titles discounted during this time of social distancing as well. Of course, each of which will become a permanent part of your library to enjoy later as well. A few of our favorites include:

And as a special social distancing treat, The Goldfinch is this week’s $1 HD rental. It typically goes for $5 or more at competing services. Ratings are mixed, but it’s a great time to check out this film at a notable discount.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!