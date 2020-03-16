As health officials encourage social distancing worldwide, isolated activities like gaming and other mobile app experiences can be a great way to keep your mind occupied. Fortunately, a series of major developers and brands have now put many of their top-tier apps on sale across both iOS and Android in order to help promote self-isolation amid growing concerns of the spread of COVID-19. Some of which have even gone completely free, which in these uncertain economic times can really go a long way. Head below for more details and loads of app price drops to keep you occupied while you’re stuck inside and possibly on your own.

App Deals to Promote Social Distancing

Social distancing deals is not something I ever thought I would write in a post, but anything that keeps people occupied and less likely to spread Coronavirus seems like a very good thing at this point.

Minimoog Model D & iKaossillator

Iconic synthesizer maker, Moog, has recently put out a statement regarding social distancing alongside the very first free offer on its Minimoog Model D Synthesizer app for iOS. The regularly $15 synth app is now free for the very first time since release. Here’s what Moog had to say about the move:

A gift to spread positivity, creativity, and expressivity. A moment to slow down, appreciate our innate strength, and experience the uplifting power of sound. A chance to share the way we hear the world around us… ⁣

Korg followed suite with its loop-based music making app iKaossillator saying this is its contribution to help by offering up “a musical way to occupy your mind.” Based on the weird and powerful physical touchpad that allows you to trigger loops and sounds, the virtual version is now completely free on both iOS and Android. Regularly $20, this is the very first time we have seen this one go free as well.

Plus much more…

The least we can all do is to try our best to self-isolate at this point, and some social distancing deals might help the cause in some cases. Browsing through our feature on how to work from home effectively during the pandemic is a great idea and be sure to stay locked to 9to5Toys for all the best deals to both keep you occupied and safe from what could very well be a longer quarantine period than any of us would like.

Gorgeous, award-winning Lumino City gets rare iOS price drop at $2 (Reg. $5)

The stellar Reigns Game of Thrones for iOS is now 50% off + more from $1

But there are loads of iOS and Android game/app deals to keep you occupied over the next month or so, and you definitely won’t want to pay full price for waiting to long to download them. Today’s collections include some amazing titles too including, but very much not limited to, This War of Mine, Beat Cop, Reigns Game of Thrones, Lumino City, and many more. This bundle of nine Mac productivity apps is now just $25.50 ($100+ value) and you’ll find plenty more social distancing-friendly deals in our game/app deals hub right here.

