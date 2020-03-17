After seeing a massive collection of discounts yesterday (all still live down below), today’s Mac and iOS app deals are just as impressive. In the name of social distancing and self-isolation, a massive number of developers and publishers are discounting their games and apps on iOS the way Moog, KORG, and others have already. From a series of brilliant kids’ learning apps, to award-winning puzzlers, tower defense experiences, and much more, we have plenty of apps to keep you occupied while you’re stuck inside. Highlights include Kingdom Rush titles, Hyperforma, Sorcery! games, Le Havre, The Talos Principle, INKS., GRIS, and many more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s most notable Mac and iOS app price drops down below the fold.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Air Lookout: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Solitaere: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Montessorium: Intro to Math: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Montessorium: Intro to Letters: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Colorcube: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: INKS.: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: GRIS: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Swords of Ditto: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Downwell: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Zoombinis: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SPACEPLAN: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Talos Principle: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: FineScanner PRO-PDF Scanner: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: ABBYY Business Card Reader Pro: $29 (Reg. $60)

iOS Universal: Le Havre (The Harbor): $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tikal: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Ra: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Reiner Knizia’s Medici HD: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sorcery!: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 2: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 3: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sorcery! 4: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: AntVentor: Puzzle Adventure: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Reigns: Her Majesty: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Normal Lost Phone: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Evergrow: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Scotland Yard: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Taskmator – TaskPaper Client: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Origins: FREE (Reg. $3)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Origins HD: FREE(Reg. $5)

iPhone: Kingdom Rush Frontiers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iPad: Kingdom Rush Frontiers HD: FREE (Reg. $3)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Rise of the Tomb Raider $4.50, Kingdom Hearts III $18, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Minimoog Model D Synthesizer: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: thankful: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Fiete: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Weird Type: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: My Very Hungry Caterpillar AR: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Cribbage With Grandpas: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda & Toto’s Treehouse: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: RFS – Real Flight Simulator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Dr. Panda Space: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Hoopa City: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: CARROT Fit: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SkySafari 6 Plus: $5 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Maker : Dark Lord: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: This War of Mine: Stories: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Solitairica: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Company Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Samplr: $15 (Reg. $30)

iOS Universal: Beat Cop: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Movies – Movie & TV Show HD: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Planescape: Torment: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: BANDIMAL: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Daily Workouts: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: You Must Build A Boat: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 10000000: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Good Snowman: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cosmic Express: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DayGram – One line a day diary: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Slayaway Camp: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

INKS.:

** App Store Best of 2016 ** ** Apple Design Award Winner 2016 ** From the makers of BAFTA-winning Lumino City comes INKS. INKS updates pinball for a new generation. It combines the joy of pinball with skilful tactical challenges, and allows you to create wondrous works of art as the ball smashes around the canvas. Blocks of colour burst like beautiful fireworks across the surface, building up in vivid layers and recording a visual history of your game as you perfect your score.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!