Today’s Best Game Deals: Rise of the Tomb Raider $4.50, Kingdom Hearts III $18, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now launched a wide ranging digital sale on Xbox One games alongside Sony’s massive digital Double Discounts event. That means there are loads of titles on sale you can score from home with no physical delivery needed. One standout is the Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for just $4.49. Currently $19 in physical form on Amazon and regularly as much as $30 digital, today’s deal is the best we can find and a perfect opportunity to add this to your digital library without leaving the couch. In this one, Lara Croft “embarks on her first Tomb Raiding expedition to the most treacherous regions of Siberia” in search of the secrets of immortality. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, Monster Hunter World, Kingdom Hearts III, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Resident Evil 2, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Matched on PS4 via PSN
- Final Fantasy VII $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Plus more Final Fantasy digital Xbox games…
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Xbox franchise sale + more…
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. 30+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $31 (Reg. $59+)
- Sims 4: $5 (Reg. $20)
- Also at Origin
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Enter the Gungeon $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- DRAGON BALL Z: Kakarot $50 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ $20 (Reg. $40)
- MLB The Show 20: MVP Edition $65 (Reg. $80)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $4.50 (Reg. $13+)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Game $16 (Reg. $20)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Tropico 6 PS4/Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60)
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
Microsoft finally unveils Xbox Series X hardware specs, expansion card, more
Supernatural shooter Control gets full-on expansion pack later this month
Dreams game developers unveil beta evaluation to let players sell creations
Classic Blade Runner game gets remastered for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC
E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost
