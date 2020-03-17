Today’s Best Game Deals: Rise of the Tomb Raider $4.50, Kingdom Hearts III $18, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft has now launched a wide ranging digital sale on Xbox One games alongside Sony’s massive digital Double Discounts event. That means there are loads of titles on sale you can score from home with no physical delivery needed. One standout is the Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration for just $4.49. Currently $19 in physical form on Amazon and regularly as much as $30 digital, today’s deal is the best we can find and a perfect opportunity to add this to your digital library without leaving the couch. In this one, Lara Croft “embarks on her first Tomb Raiding expedition to the most treacherous regions of Siberia” in search of the secrets of immortality. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Final Fantasy VII, Final Fantasy IX, Monster Hunter World, Kingdom Hearts III, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Resident Evil 2, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

Microsoft finally unveils Xbox Series X hardware specs, expansion card, more

Supernatural shooter Control gets full-on expansion pack later this month

Dreams game developers unveil beta evaluation to let players sell creations

Classic Blade Runner game gets remastered for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and PC

E3 2020 cancelled due to coronavirus, but not all is lost

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!