NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming Mesh Wi-Fi System sees $80 discount to Amazon low

Amazon is currently offering the NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Gaming XRM570 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $319.99 shipped. Down from its $400 going rate, today’s offer returns the price to match the Amazon all-time low set only once before and is the lowest we’ve seen in over 6-months. Included alongside the Pro Gaming Router, there’s also a NETGEAR mesh range extender. The package can dish out 2.6Gb/s speeds and fill your home with 802.11ac coverage, with six Gigabit Ethernet ports allowing for hardwired expansion. Staying true to its Pro Gaming nomenclature, this model is equipped with a designated express lane for gaming traffic to “bypass network congestion and reduce lag spikes, jumps, and jitters.” Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,100 customers.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

For those who may not need the gaming emphasis presented by the featured deal, we’re still seeing some additional mesh Wi-Fi system deals. Right now TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac System is $140. Or to bring home Wi-Fi 6 coverage, the ARRIS mAX Plus Mesh System is $125 off.

NETGEAR Nighthawk Pro Mesh Router features:

The XRM570 Nighthawk Pro Gaming WiFi Router & Mesh WiFi System. With the state-of-the-art DumaOS software and powerful Mesh WiFi System, minimize ping, reduce lag spikes, and game at top speeds from anywhere in your home. With a dedicated WiFi backhaul, the mesh WiFi System extends reliable WiFi throughout the home and delivers up to 100% faster WiFi than traditional extenders.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!