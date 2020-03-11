Amazon is currently offering the ARRIS SURFboard mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (AX7800) for $375 shipped. Also available for the same price at Walmart. Usually selling for $500, today’s offer saves you 25%, is the first time we’ve seen it under $450, and a new all-time low. Comprised of two routers, this mesh system blankets your home in 6,000-square feet of Wi-Fi 6 coverage. Enjoy speeds up to 7.8Gb/s second, ensuring that everyone in your household will be able to stream video, play games, and backup their machines without bottlenecking your network. Notably, there’s a dedicated backhaul band that ensures both routers can dish out peak performance. Four gigabit Ethernet round out the notable features. Rated 4.8/5 stars and we previously featured the mAX Plus system in our roundup of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers. More below.

Complete your network upgrade by picking up some Ethernet cables to get your new networking gear setup. Monoprice’s Slimrun Cat6A cable is one of our favorite options, with a 5-pack starting under $9. I’ve wired most of my network setup together with these cables, and have found them to be quite reliable and easy to work with.

If the featured 802.11ax deal isn’t to your liking, have a look at NETGEAR’s Orbi Wi-Fi 6 System. Not only is it $100 off right now, but this discount is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. That’s on top of our recent UniFi Diary piece, where we took a hands-on look at Ubiquiti’s AmpliFi Alien Wi-Fi 6 router.

ARRIS mAX Plus Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System features:

The SURFboard mAX is a tri-band whole home gigabit Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) on all 3 bands! With the SURFboard mAX Plus your home will experience system speeds of up to 7.8 Gbps and provide up to 400% greater range than existing Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) mesh systems. The SURFboard mAX Mesh Wi-Fi System future-proofs your home with Wi-Fi 6 technology and is backwards compatible. It uses an 8-stream Wi-Fi 6 design to connect all of your 5 GHz and 2.4.GHz devices to the internet.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!