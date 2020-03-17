Save 22% on TP-Link’s Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac System at $140, more from $10

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router 3-Pack for $139.99 shipped. Down from $180, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, comes within $7 of the all-time low, and is matching the second-best we’ve seen to date overall. Featuring up to 5,500-square feet of 802.11ac coverage, this Wi-Fi system pairs three mesh routers together in order to achieve a whole-home setup. You’re also looking at up to 1,167Mb/s speeds, allowing plenty of bandwidth for streaming shows, diving into online games, backing up a computer, and more. Plus, support for 100 connected devices ensures smart home owners will be able to expand their setups in the future. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. More below from $10.

Other notable deals include:

We’re also still seeing a notable $230 discount on NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X10 Router, which comes equipped with Plex support and more for $250. That’s on top of some additional networking deals from $35.

TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh Router System features:

Get fast and seamless WiFi throughout your home. 3 Deco M4 units work together to create a single network that provides coverage up to 5,500 sq. ft, so you can keep your devices connected even as you move around. Enjoy smooth streaming and gaming from your bedroom to your backyard with no additional work.

