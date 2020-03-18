Score an all-time low on the OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra Speaker at $80 (Save 20%)

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is $11 under the previous price cut and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 24W internal speaker system, this IPX5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker can pump out hi-fi tunes for up to 8-hours on a single charge. Having a portable speaker around is always a great idea, but now that you’ll be spending more time indoors, it’s even more valuable for listening to music. You’ll also be able to pair two of the Angle 3XL Ultra together in order to listen to stereo audio. With 825 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

Those who can settle for a less high-end portable speaker can save even more by opting for the standard OontZ Angle 3. Right now it’ll only set you back $20 at Amazon, yielding a sizable savings over the 3XL Ultra version. This model also comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 47,000 customers.

For discounted ways to rock out at home, you can enjoy AirPlay 2 on Bose’s Home Speaker 300 at an Amazon low of $199 ($60 off). Or if you want to block out the noise around you, the Bose Noise Canceling 700 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones have seen a rare 25% discount to $300.

OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra Bluetooth Speaker features:

Incorporates a high performance digital audio processor to deliver impressive mids and highs from the combination of dual 2.75” stereo drivers and two precision tweeters, with powerful bass coming from three bass radiators; 24 Watts of power pumps out the volume to fill a large room or a back yard with high quality music; distortion free even at max volume – the perfect home speaker and party speaker.

