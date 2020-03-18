Score an all-time low on the OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra Speaker at $80 (Save 20%)

- Mar. 18th 2020 1:40 pm ET

0

Cambridge Soundworks (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers the OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra Bluetooth Speaker for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is $11 under the previous price cut and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a 24W internal speaker system, this IPX5 waterproof Bluetooth speaker can pump out hi-fi tunes for up to 8-hours on a single charge. Having a portable speaker around is always a great idea, but now that you’ll be spending more time indoors, it’s even more valuable for listening to music. You’ll also be able to pair two of the Angle 3XL Ultra together in order to listen to stereo audio. With 825 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating.

Those who can settle for a less high-end portable speaker can save even more by opting for the standard OontZ Angle 3. Right now it’ll only set you back $20 at Amazon, yielding a sizable savings over the 3XL Ultra version. This model also comes backed by a 4.4/5 star rating from over 47,000 customers. 

For discounted ways to rock out at home, you can enjoy AirPlay 2 on Bose’s Home Speaker 300 at an Amazon low of $199 ($60 off). Or if you want to block out the noise around you, the Bose Noise Canceling 700 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones have seen a rare 25% discount to $300.

 OontZ Angle 3XL Ultra Bluetooth Speaker features:

Incorporates a high performance digital audio processor to deliver impressive mids and highs from the combination of dual 2.75” stereo drivers and two precision tweeters, with powerful bass coming from three bass radiators; 24 Watts of power pumps out the volume to fill a large room or a back yard with high quality music; distortion free even at max volume – the perfect home speaker and party speaker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Best Bluetooth Speakers Deals

Portable Bluetooth speakers are one of the easiest and most cost-efficient ways to wirelessly stream your favorite music, podcasts, and internet radio from any smartphone, tablet, or laptop. These compact speakers include a built-in rechargeable battery that can usually produce room-filling sound for several hours.

OontZ

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go