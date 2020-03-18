Bose Noise Canceling 700 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones see rare 25% off at $300

Nordstrom offers the Bose Noise Canceling 700 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $299.95 shipped. As a comparison, that’s down from the usual $399 price tag and $50 less than the Amazon all-time low. It’s amongst the best price we’ve tracked all-time. As the successors to the wildly-popular QC35 SII’s, these headphones have rarely been discounted. Notable features include noise-cancellation, built-in Alexa and Assistant control, and the usual suite of connectivity options. Count on up to 20-hours of playback on a single charge. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Save big and go with Mpow’s budget-friendly noise-cancelling headphones at $50 when you clip the on-page coupon. Of course, there won’t be the suite of voice assistant control or Bose build quality, but these are still a capable pair of headphones at a significant discount. Rated 4/5 stars.

Prefer an in-ear design? Don’t miss the second-generation AirPods at $120, which is one of the best prices we’ve tracked so far and down from the usual $159 going rate.

Bose Headphones 700 feature:

  • Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more
  • Confidently take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivaled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise
  • Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling: control distractions or let ambient sound in
  • Access Alexa with the push of a button, or use the wake-up word. Carrying case- 8.6 x 7 Width x 2.4 Depth inches
  • Optimized for the Google Assistant. Access your voice assistant with a simple button press

