Enjoy AirPlay 2 on Bose’s Home Speaker 300 at an Amazon low of $199 ($60 off)

Amazon currently offers the Bose Home 300 AirPlay 2 Speaker for $199 shipped. Find it for $1 more at Best Buy. Usually selling for $259, today’s offer is good for a 24% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. This is also only the second time we’ve seen it on sale. Headlined by AirPlay 2 support, this speaker is said to offer wall-to-wall sound thanks to its internal speaker array. Those looking to bring room-filling audio playback to their Alexa or Assistant-enabled setups are also in luck, as both Amazon and Google’s voice assistants come built into the Bose Home 300. There’s also six one-touch presets on top of the speaker for adjusting playback, both Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 340 customers. More details below.

Save even more compared to the lead deal while still bringing home AirPlay 2 by grabbing the Sonos One Smart Speaker for $179 at Amazon. Here you’ll be giving up the more premium audio array, built-in voice assistants, and more. But one perk is that going this route means you’ll be able to further expand your setup down the road with other Sonos speakers.

Today’s Gold Box has even more Bluetooth speaker deals to take advantage of, with plenty popular options from Anker starting at $28.

Bose Home Speaker 300 features:

The Bose Home Speaker 300 delivers room-rocking bass and 360-degree sound in a space-saving size. With the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built in, enjoy millions of songs, playlists and more with just your voice. And you have the freedom to control the music your way – using your voice, with a tap on the top controls, or the Bose Music app.

