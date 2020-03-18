Add some flair to your smart home with TP-Link’s Filament Light Bulbs at $15

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link KL60 Kasa Filament Amber Smart LED Light Bulb for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, it just recently dropped to $17, with today’s offer amounting to 25% in savings. This is $2 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Differing from your average smart light bulb, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb features a transparent design that shows off the nifty filament. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 customers. Head below for more.

At the $15 price point, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a smart light bulb from a trusted brand. Most standalone options from companies we can recommend at Amazon sell for $15 or more. Though if you’re looking to expand an existing Zigbee setup, Samsung’s SmartThings Dimmable Light Bulbs are under $10 and are a solid alternative. Though you will miss out on the Edison stylings of the featured deal.

If you’d prefer to bring similar Alexa and Assistant control to an existing lamp or appliance, then be sure to have a look at these smart plug bundles we tracked earlier today. Right now you can score a 4-pack of plugs with prices from $4.50 each. Find that and much more in our Smart Home guide.

TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart Bulb features:

Turn up the brightness to liven up the party or dim the lights for a romantic evening. The 40W (400 lumen) Kasa LED filament bulb lets you set the mood with a vintage aesthetic infused with modern technology, all from your smart phone. LED bulb that looks just like a classical incandescent Edison bulb while still carrying all the energy efficiency of LED. Innovative Smart bulb with stylish old-school vintage looking. Fresh and new to the market.

