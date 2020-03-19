Get a year of ABC Mouse and teach your kids at home, now 50% off at under $60

ABC Mouse is offering a year of its service for $59.95. This is a savings of nearly 50% from its regular going rate and is among the best deal that we’ve seen all-time. With more than 850 lessons across 10 different levels, ABC Mouse is perfect for teaching your young ones at home. It uses a step-by-step learning technique that’s perfect for kids of all ages. ABC Mouse is available on Mac, Windows, iPhone, iPad, and Android, meaning that it’ll work on just about any platform you have at home. The platform teaches language, math, reading, science, art, and more, giving a well-rounded curriculum. Learn more about ABC Mouse here.

Looking for ways to keep your kids occupied outside of learning? Kindle Unlimited provides thousands off books, games, and movies, which is now under $1 for 3-months of the service. However, take your kids outside when you pick up the Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle at $68.

If you picked up the Kindle Kids for your little one, then today’s lead deal works perfectly. The ABC Mouse app is available on Amazon devices as a free download and will work on your existing Kindle tablets and more with ease.

The Step-by-Step Learning Path presents the full ABCmouse.com curriculum in a carefullydesigned program of more than 850 lessons in ten levels. Asyour child completes each lesson, he or she is guided to the next one and is motivated to continue learning by ABCmouse.com’s Tickets and Rewards System.

