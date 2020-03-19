Amazon drops the popular Schwinn Roadster Kids Tryicycle to $68 (30% off)

Amazon offers the Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle in various colors for $68.18 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $100 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at the online giant in years. If you find yourself social distancing today, and the kids are in need of a distraction, consider having this tricycle delivered to the house. With a classic design and an adjustable seat, this is an easy way to pick up some entertainment that will grow with your child. Ideal for kids aged two to four with a lightweight design that won’t take up too much room. A lifetime warranty is included. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

For a lower-cost alternative, consider going with this Radio Flyer Red Rider Trike at $50. This bike is suitable for ages 2- to 5-years in age, so there is a slightly wider range of use here at a lower cost. However, this model doesn’t have as many adjustments to help the bike grow with your child, so that’s something worth considering. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

For more distractions, consider checking out our latest LEGO roundup with 20% off a number of kits from $6. You’ll find everything from Harry Potter to Frozen 2, Minecraft, and more all right here.

Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle features:

The Schwinn Roadster kid’s tricycle is designed with a retro look and a steel trike frame, and its low center of gravity makes it easy to ride and perfect for young riders

Its adjustable sculpted seat moves forwards and backwards with five lock in positions, making it ideal for growing legs or different family members

The rear deck is made of genuine wood with burnt in Schwinn logo, while the scalloped chrome fenders provide a fashionable ride

