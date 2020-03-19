Amazon drops the popular Schwinn Roadster Kids Tryicycle to $68 (30% off)

Amazon offers the Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle in various colors for $68.18 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for upwards of $100 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the best we’ve tracked at the online giant in years. If you find yourself social distancing today, and the kids are in need of a distraction, consider having this tricycle delivered to the house. With a classic design and an adjustable seat, this is an easy way to pick up some entertainment that will grow with your child. Ideal for kids aged two to four with a lightweight design that won’t take up too much room. A lifetime warranty is included. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
For a lower-cost alternative, consider going with this Radio Flyer Red Rider Trike at $50. This bike is suitable for ages 2- to 5-years in age, so there is a slightly wider range of use here at a lower cost. However, this model doesn’t have as many adjustments to help the bike grow with your child, so that’s something worth considering. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Schwinn Roadster Kids Tricycle features:
- The Schwinn Roadster kid’s tricycle is designed with a retro look and a steel trike frame, and its low center of gravity makes it easy to ride and perfect for young riders
- Its adjustable sculpted seat moves forwards and backwards with five lock in positions, making it ideal for growing legs or different family members
- The rear deck is made of genuine wood with burnt in Schwinn logo, while the scalloped chrome fenders provide a fashionable ride
