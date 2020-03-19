GE’s Alexa-enabled Color LED Light Strip drops to new low at $56 (Save 30%)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip for $55.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy for the same price, as well as for a few dollars more at Amazon. This 80-inch smart light strip features full RGB color illumination alongside dimmable capabilities. Place it behind your TV, on a shelf, or elsewhere in your home for a splash of color. It’s compatible with plenty of different smart home ecosystems, so whether it’s Alexa, Assistant, or a smartphone, you’re covered. If you just started working from home and need something to make your space a little more interesting, take it from this writer that a light strip is sure to do the trick. Rated 4.1/5 stars. More details below.

Bring some ambiance into your home on a budget with TP-Link’s Kasa RGB Smart Light Bulb instead. This option ditches the strip design in favor of a typical bulb form-factor and sells for $30 at Amazon. It’ll integrate with your Alexa and Assistant setup just the same as the featured deal, but for notably less.

Elsewhere in the smart home world, earlier today we spotted Eve’s HomeKit Motion sensor, which brings a hearty dosage of automation into your Siri setup at $40. That’s on top of TP-Link Filament Light Bulbs at $15 each.

C by GE Color LED Smart Light Strip features:

Create the perfect mood with this GE C full-color smart LED light strip. Millions of color options offer vast customization choices, and the tunable white light option syncs with your body’s sleep cycle. This GE C full-color LED light strip features Bluetooth technology and an iOS and Android-compatible app for hands-free usage.

