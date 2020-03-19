Eve’s HomeKit Motion sensor automates your Siri smart home at $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon is currently offering the Eve HomeKit-enabled Motion Sensor for $39.99 shipped. Down from $50, today’s offer saves you 20%, comes within $3 of the all-time low, and matches our previous mention for the best discount in months. Armed with Bluetooth connectivity, the Eve Motion sensor pairs with your iPhone, Apple TV, and more to offer HomeKit compatibility right out of the box. It’s a great option for doubling down on the automation in your smart home, as bringing this sensor into the mix can trigger scenes based on movement and the like. That means when you walk into a room, the lights can be configured to automatically come on. Rated 4/5 stars from over 135 customers. More details below.

For those running a Zigbee smart home, there are other ways to add motion tracking capabilities into your setup for less. One such option is Samsung’s SmartThings MotionSensor, which will only run you $23 at Amazon. Or if HomeKit is a must, this multi-sensor from ONVIS carries a 3.9/5 star rating from 325 customers and sells for $24. It doesn’t carry the same brand recognition as the lead deal, but may very well be worth the tradeoff at 40% less.

Speaking of HomeKit, we’re still seeing a notable discount on the Siri-enabled ecobee Switch+ at $36.50. Or if you want to mix up the stylings of your setup, TP-Link’s Filament Smart Light Bulbs are a unique way to go at just $15 each.

Eve Motion features:

Let your presence bring your home to life. With Eve Motion, cue the perfect ambiance upon entry, and know of activity as it’s happening. Eve Motion is comfortable both indoors and out. A 120-degree field of view spanning 9 meters of range gives you plenty of room to play with. And truly wireless operation permits total freedom of placement. Activate your lights, media center, or any other connected devices – all at once – simply by setting foot inside your room.

