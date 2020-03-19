Fossil’s Sport Wear OS Smartwatch returns to 2020 low at $69 (Save $30)

Fossil is currently offering its Sport Wear OS Smartwatch in a variety of colors for $69.30 shipped when code SPRING30 has been applied at checkout. Down from its $99 going rate, which you’ll find right now at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $30 discount, beats our previous mention by $21, and matches the 2020 low. This is also the second-best we’ve tracked all-time. This 41mm smartwatch features heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, all packed into a swim-proof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display. Over 970 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating and we called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review. More details below.

A perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather, metal link and more to change up the watch’s design.

Elsewhere in the wearable world, we’re seeing some noteworthy $50 discounts on Apple Watch Series 5. Or if you’re after a more classic fitness tracker, Garmin’s Forerunner 935 GPS Smartwatch is $329.50. There’s $170 in savings to be had here, as well as an additional discounted wearable for $144.

Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Fit for every style—this ultra-lightweight 43mm Sport smartwatch features a black silicone strap, lets you track your heart rate, track your workout (even swimming), customize your dial and more. Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

