Logitech’s Slim Folio brings a backlit keyboard to iPad Pro at $96 (20% off)

Amazon is currently offering Logitech Slim Folio PRO for iPad Pro 11-inch at $95.99 shipped. Usually selling for $120, like you’ll currently find at B&H right now, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, marks one of the first price cuts we’ve seen, and a new all-time low. Bringing a full backlit keyboard to Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, Logitech Slim Combo relies on Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with your tablet. It also sports a case for added protection, as well as an adjustable kickstand for propping up your iPad Pro at various angles while watching movies or getting work done. Rounding out the features, there’s even a spot to stow your Apple Pencil. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 135 customers and you can dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Up your productivity while also saving a sizable amount of cash by opting for Logitech’s Multidevice Keyboard at $30 instead. You’ll ditch the all-in-one form factor present in the featured deal, but it’ll still serve your iPad Pro well for typing notes and more. Plus, you’ll be able to use it in tandem with another device, providing extra functionality for your Mac workstation and more.

Or if you’d like to add some tactile typing to your setup, Aukey’s mechanical keyboard touts RGB lighting and more at $44. We’re also seeing discounts on Apple’s newest iPad Pro, which are certainly worth a closer look for those after the latest and greatest.

Logitech Slim Folio PRO features:

Protect your 11″ Apple iPad Pro with the Logitech SLIM FOLIO PRO, a keyboard case that utilizes Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity and works with iOS 12 and above. This case has a built-in backlit keyboard along with a full row of iOS shortcut keys. The SLIM FOLIO PRO is also designed with three adjustable modes for typing, sketching, and reading. Other useful features include easy access ports, a 3-month rechargeable battery, secure magnetic latch, and an integrated Apple Pencil holder.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!