Need a desk upgrade? Aukey’s mechanical keyboard is RGB: $44 shipped ($11 off)

- Mar. 18th 2020 12:18 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its Mechanical Backlit Keyboard with Blue Switches for $43.99 shipped when you use the code 28VU6FB6 at checkout. Down from its $55 going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. I love mechanical keyboards. While I did move over to an ergonomic keyboard for a while, I’ve found myself gravitating back toward my tried-and-true Cherry MX Blue keyboard. I absolutely love the click that the keys give and the feel of the mechanical connection as I type. Aukey’s keyboard here is a fantastic way to get this feeling without spending hundreds, making it a worthwhile desk upgrade. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you have any of Apple’s latest computers or iPad Pros, then you know the struggle of having only USB-C on your machine. Since Aukey’s keyboard above is USB-A, use some of your savings to grab this 2-pack of A to C adapters. It’s just $9 Prime shipped and makes it super simple to use legacy devices with the latest hardware.

Prefer wireless peripherals? Well, you’re in luck. You can nab AmazonBasics’ wireless keyboard and mouse setup for $26.50 shipped right now. While these aren’t mechanical, it’s a fantastic upgrade if you’re wanting to ditch cables on your desk.

Aukey Mechanical Keyboard features:

  • Enjoy a more immersive, colorful typing and gaming experience.
  • The Outemu Blue switches are characterized by precise tactile feedback & satisfying travel with an audible “click” sound
  • All 104 keys have individual switches with “full n-key rollover” and “anti-ghosting” for flawless performance

Best Amazon Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

