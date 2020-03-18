Pass the time and assemble these LEGO kits at 20% off priced from under $6

Target is currently taking 20% off a selection of LEGO kits headlined by the Harry Potter Quidditch Match at $31.99. RedCard members will bring that price down to $30.39 and lock-in free delivery, which is usually available on orders over $35. Usually selling for $40, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount and brings the price down to a new all-time low. This 500-piece set lets you assemble your own Quidditch field and reenact moments from the Harry Potter films and includes six minifigures headlined by Harry himself. It also looks great on display, for you older Wizarding World fans out there. Head below for some other top picks from the sale.

Another standout from today’s sale at Target is on the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall set at $79.99, or $76 for RedCard holders. Down from $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO, today’s offer saves you up to 25% and marks a new all-time low. This Toy of the Year 2019 winner is comprised of 878-pieces and includes ten different minifigures from the Wizarding World including Harry himself, Ron, Hermione, Draco, Dumbledore, and more. Once assembled, it stands over 14-inches tall and has a full interior complete with dinning tables and more.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

And don’t forget, right now you can pre-order LEGO’s new Boba Fett, Stormtrooper, and Tie Fighter Pilot buildable helmets.

Harry Potter Quidditch Match features:

Play time just got more exciting with this LEGO Harry Potter Quidditch Match. This playset includes minifigures of all the famous characters like Marcus Flint, Severus Snape, Harry Potter, Oliver Wood and Lucian Bole. Play a Quidditch Match with your friends and be hooked for hours. This set also features towers of Ravenclaw, Gryffindor, Slytherin and Hufflepuff house. This Harry Potter Quidditch playset also makes for the perfect gift for your kids.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!