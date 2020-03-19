TaoTronics’ LED Lamp brings a 10W Qi charging pad to your desk: $40 (Save 33%)

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive all-time feedback from 431,000+) via Amazon offers the TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp with 10W Qi Charging Pad for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code YWRW8NE5 at checkout. Usually selling for $60, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and marks a new Amazon low. If you’re building out a new at-home workstation, adding some extra lighting into the space is a must. There’s where this LED desk lamp comes into play, offering five different brightness levels and an adjustable neck design. To further increase its versatility in your setup, there’s a built-in 2.4A USB port and Qi charger that can dish out 10W to Android handsets and 7.5W of power to your iPhone. Over 420 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. More below.

If you can live without the built-in Qi charging capabilities, consider grabbing Aukey’s Dimmable Table Lamp instead. This will still brighten up your space, but you’ll ditch the more sleek design and ability to refuel devices. It’ll set you back $24 at Amazon, achieving some sizable savings compared to the lead TaoTronics option.

Now if it’s some flair you’re looking to add into the mix for your workstation, have a look at GE’s Alexa-enabled Color LED Light Strip. Earlier this afternoon we spotted a 30% discount on the accessory, making a new low at $56.

TaoTronics Qi Charging LED Desk Lamp features:

Qi-Enable Wireless Charging pad: ravpower’s hyper air technology fast charges your iPhone x/ 8/ 8 Plus up to 7. 5W, or your Samsung Galaxy S8/ S7/ note 8 up to 10W. Note: Wireless charging is not compatible with iOS 13. 1 and above iPhones. Adjust the light of the Wireless Charging lamp to meet your eyes’ needs and match your activity. Allows light to pass through sideways for a glare-free illumination, making it easy on the eyes.

