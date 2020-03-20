Just days after Apple unleashed its new pro-series tablet lineup, Pad & Quill is now offering huge deals on its 2020 iPad Pro cases. Available for both of the latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, Pad & Quill is now offering an additional 25% off already marked down new releases in three different styles. Taking into consideration that these items are already on sale before you apply the coupon code, you’re actually looking at over 30% off here. Head below for all the details.

Pad & Quill 2020 iPad Pro cases:

Pad & Quill has been teasing its 2020 iPad Pro cases for a couple months but they are now getting deep price drops. While we have seen plenty of Pad & Quill sales this year already, today’s promotion code, in combination with the sale listings, yields some of the best prices yet on the brand new iPad Pro covers.

There are three models to choose from here including the leather Oxford, the Aria that supports devices already affixed to a Magic Keyboard, and the Cafe model. All three of which are available for the new 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros, which by the way, already happen to be on sale right here.

Now, you might be seeing a PQ15 code floating around for these new cases today. But the previous 25% off sitewide code will work on these new mark downs too! So make sure you use code PQ25 at checkout on all the Pad & Quill 2020 iPad Pro cases listed below to redeem the lowest possible prices.

Today’s Deals:

As we mentioned above, Apple unveiled its 2020 iPad Pros earlier this week and they are already on sale right here alongside the new MacBook. But if the latest and greatest isn’t that important to you, retailers are now clearing out iPad Pro inventory at up to $150 off as well.

Aria Leather iPad Pro Cases:

The 2020 iPad Pro 11 with Magic or Smart Keyboard is so close to an actual laptop with the bonus of being an amazing tablet. We love that and we also understand how important it is to protect that investment with some style. We think you’ll find the Aria iPad Pro keyboard combo case meets that need. When you pull the case out, it looks like a classic leather-bound journal but reveals your iPad Pro and either Magic or Smart keyboard. We are using American full-grain leather on the outside with a book-style wrap.

