Retailers clear out iPad Pro inventory with $150 off as new models arrive

Following yesterday’s announcement of a new generation of iPad Pros, B&H is now discounting various 2018 models by up to $150. Free shipping is available for all. One standout is the 11-inch Wi-Fi 64GB configuration for $649. That’s the full $150 off and $50 better than our previous mention. You can browse the entire sale here for additional price drops and more.

Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro sports a Liquid Retina edge-to-edge display with Promotion, True Tone, and wide color. Other features include Face ID, 12MP camera, four speakers and up to 10 hours of battery life, all of which are powered by Apple’s A12X Bionic chip. Cellular connectivity ensures you’ll be able to work wherever you go.

Consider leveraging your savings with this affordable iPad Pro case that’s available in either 11- or 12.9-inch models. It features a front and back cover with an integrated Apple Pencil holder. Sleep and wake functionality lets you automatically power on or off your new iPad Pro.

In case you missed it, you can grab the second-generation Apple Pencil at a discount today. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Want the latest iPad Pro? Don’t miss our coverage of these launch day deals from Expercom with up to $105 off.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro features:

A12X Bionic chip with Neural Engine

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

12MP back camera, 7MP True Depth front camera

Four speaker Audio with wider Stereo sound

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

USB-C connector for charging and accessories

iOS 12 with group FaceTime, shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

