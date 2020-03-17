Pad & Quill is now offering deep deals on its leather organizers, iPhone cases, iPad sleeves, bags, and much more. In fact, the company is now offering 25% off sitewide using code PQ25 at checkout. Makers of some of the most gorgeous Apple gear accessories out there, P&Q very rarely has deals this deep on everything it offers. Last time around it was 20% off, but today’s sale is approaching Black Friday-like numbers and gets even deeper on select items. Head below for more details.

Whether it’s one of the company’s Walnut wood iPhone cases, the new leather Cafe Cuff Apple Watch band or some of its leather organizers, all things Pad & Quill are on sale today. Shipping is free on just about everything sitewide as well.

As we mentioned above, the code works on everything. One place you’ll definitely want to look first is the Winter Clearance section. While not the latest and greatest from Pad & Quill, these items are already marked down and will drop even further than the 25% discount using today’s promotion code.

One particular standout here is on the brand’s leather cable and accessory organizers. More specifically, the TechFolio Mini Organizer, which is regularly $60, can now be yours for $44.96 shipped using the promo code above. That’s a solid 25% off the going rate and one of the best prices we have tracked all-time. It is handmade from American full-grain leather with P&Q’s usual UV-resistant, nylon stitching. This organizer can house all of your essentials including Apple Pencil, chargers, SD cards, keys, cords, dongles, and adapters. You’ll find dedicated zipper pockets, inner canvas lining, a secure rivet closure, and that impressive 25-year leather warranty, not to mention a subtle signature from the artisan that crafted your organizer.

Be sure to swing by today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for more offers and we are now seeing some fresh new deals on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max cases from $24.

We have crafted the Techfolio Mini leather organizers using only very durable materials like robust full-grain boot leather, nylon stitching that is so tough it is used in sailboat and parachute construction, and a resilient canvas lining. Then, we designed a dedicated spot for each iPad necessity: a place to neatly tuck your iPad cord, a spot for an SD card or a house key slot, an Apple Pencil holder, 2 extra pockets for dongles, and finally, a zippered large pocket to stash the charging brick, Airpods, and whatever other small items you might need to keep safe.

