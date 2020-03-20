BenQ’s 34-inch Curved UltraWide Monitor sees $200 discount to $550, more

Amazon currently offers the BenQ EX3501R 34-inch UltraWide Curved QHD Monitor for $549.99 shipped. Also available at B&H for the same price. Normally selling for $749, today’s offer saves you $199, comes within $1 of our previous mention, and is the best we’ve seen in a couple of months. Headlined by its 34-inch curved 1440p display, BenQ’s monitor also packs HDR as well as 100% coverage of the sRGB color space. Gamers will appreciate its 100Hz refresh rate and the inclusion of FreeSync support. USB-C headlines the list of I/O, but you’ll also be able to use the HDMI or DisplayPort connections for pairing with your machine. Rated 4.2/5 stars from 225 customers.

Also on sale is the BenQ EX3203R 32-inch Curved 144Hz HDR Gaming Monitor for $399.99 shipped at Amazon. Also at B&H. That’s good for a 33% discount from the going rate, comes within $6 of the all-time low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Rocking a curved 1440p 32-inch panel, other notable inclusions that have found their way into the BenQ EX3203R are HDR support and a 144Hz refresh rate. There’s USB-C, DisplayPort, and HDMI inputs to take advantage of. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Ensure either of the discounted displays work with a newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable.

BenQ 34-inch UltraWide Curved QHD Monitor features:

With an 1800R curvature, the EX3501R 35″ 21:9 Curved LCD Monitor from BenQ is designed to offer the viewer an all-encompassing, cinematic viewing experience. In addition to the curvature of the screen, this monitor also features a 21:9 ultra-wide aspect ratio to provide more screen space than traditional 16:9 displays. To complete the immersive viewing experience, BenQ has included HDR support in this display.

