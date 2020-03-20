Have $50 in Domino’s Pizza credit delivered to you digitally for $40 + more

After what felt like a bit of a dry spell when it comes to the regular gift card deals we feature, we do have some notable offers today directly from PayPal. While gift giving likely isn’t on the top of everyone’s mind right now, saving money certainly is. And these discounted GCs at 20% off can be an ideal way to score deals on food items and other essentials we don’t normally see deals on, or maybe even for some items to keep the kids busy at home. All of today’s new deals from PayPal are available with free digital delivery so you can score the discounted credit without leaving the house. All of the deals are down below.

Today’s Gift Card Deals:

And in case you missed it the other day, you’ll score a free $5 eBay credit with the purchase of $50 Nintendo eShop gift cards right now. If you’re going to download some discounted games during the ongoing eShop sales, you might as well grab a free credit while you’re at it.

We are also tracking a $5 Walmart gift card deal on select cast iron cookware right now as well.

Domino’s Pizza Gift Card:

At Domino’s, we’re the food delivery experts. Whether you prefer a delivery handed to you at your door, left at a desk, or a ‘contactless’ delivery left safely at your front door, the Delivery Instructions box found online at dominos.com is the place to request any special directions. We want you to enjoy a hot and delicious meal, however you want it delivered!

