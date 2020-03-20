Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy VII $8, BioShock Collection $15, more

In today’s best game deals, with the release of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake scheduled for April 10th, now’s a great time to relive the original. Fortunately, as part of massive ongoing digital sales, the original port for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One is currently on sale. Final Fantasy VII is regularly $16 but can now be downloaded for $7.99 on both the Nintendo eShop and the Xbox digital marketplace. This is the iconic JRPG you know and love with some slight enhancements like “3x speed mode” and the “ability to turn battle encounters off.” But remember, you can play the remake demo for free on PS4 right now, although the orignal is up at full price on PSN. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Octopath Traveler, BioShock: The Collection, DOOM, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, and many more. That’s all on top of quick links to all the major digital game sales live right now for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch to keep us all busy during self-isolation.

Best Digital Game Deals:

Today’s best game deals:

