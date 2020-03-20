Today’s Best Game Deals: Final Fantasy VII $8, BioShock Collection $15, more

In today’s best game deals, with the release of the upcoming Final Fantasy VII remake scheduled for April 10th, now’s a great time to relive the original. Fortunately, as part of massive ongoing digital sales, the original port for Nintendo Switch and Xbox One is currently on sale. Final Fantasy VII is regularly $16 but can now be downloaded for $7.99 on both the Nintendo eShop and the Xbox digital marketplace. This is the iconic JRPG you know and love with some slight enhancements like “3x speed mode” and the “ability to turn battle encounters off.” But remember, you can play the remake demo for free on PS4 right now, although the orignal is up at full price on PSN. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals including Octopath Traveler, BioShock: The Collection, DOOM, Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition, and many more. That’s all on top of quick links to all the major digital game sales live right now for PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch to keep us all busy during self-isolation.
Best Digital Game Deals:
- Over 500 digital PS4 games just went on sale via PSN
- Score the Call of Duty Warzone Combat Pack for FREE
- Big-time eShop deals from $1: Rayman, LEGO, more
- Nintendo Square Enix Switch game sale from $4
- Digital eShop Switch game deals from $7.50
- Microsoft launches massive digital game sale
Today’s best game deals:
- Final Fantasy IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Plus more Final Fantasy digital Xbox games…
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- BioShock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $30+)
- DOOM (2016) $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition $40 (Reg. $80+)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle $25 (Reg. $50)
- Best Buy 3-day video game sale from $15…
- Octopath Traveler for Switch $30 (Reg. $50+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $14 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Gold $23 (Reg. $80+)
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary $20 (Reg. $40)
- Donut County $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins digital $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Digital Gold Edition $25 (Reg. $100)
- Digital Deluxe Edition $17.50 (Reg. $50+)
- Or $15 on PS4
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $39 (Reg. $50+)
- Matched on PS4 via PSN
- Monster Hunter World $15 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $30+)
- Kingdom Hearts III $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $20 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Plus more Resident Evil digital Xbox deals…
- Borderlands 3 $20 (Reg. 30+)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32 (Reg. $59+)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider $9 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 5 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Enter the Gungeon $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blasphemous $15 (Reg. $25)
- MLB The Show 20: MVP Edition $65 (Reg. $80)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King $7.50 (Reg. $15)
- Ni No Kuni II $17 (Reg. $30+)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition $5 (Reg. $20)
- Aladdin and the Lion King from $20 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
