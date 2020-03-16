Score a FREE $5 eBay credit with this $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card

The official PayPal eBay store is offering a free $5 eBay credit with the purchase of $50 Nintendo eShop gift cards. You’ll receive free digital delivery via email. Valid in the US only, this gift card can be used on digital games for your Nintendo Switch (and other supported systems). So if you can see yourself dropping any cash on the eShop for games in one of the many digital Switch sales we see every week, you might as well score yourself a free $5 eBay credit while you’re at it. For those unfamiliar, eBay Daily Deals has loads of amazing deals on games, game systems and well, pretty much everything else, so you know your $5 credit won’t go to waste. More details below.

Speaking of the eShop, we still have plenty of notable deals live starting from $1 right here as well as everything you’ll find in this morning’s games roundup. You can also add 512GB of Samsung EVO Plus microSD storage to your Switch at $60 off today while Nintendo Switch Lite is still down at $177. And don’t forget to check out the new LEGO Super Mario set too.

As for other gift card offers, you can still score a $35 credit with this Sam’s Club membership deal. In fact, there are a couple options in there both of which containing loads of freebies and more to get you started.

Nintendo eShop gift cards:

Buy a $50 Nintendo Gift Card and get a $5 eBay Gift Card Free! Email Delivery. Get the games you want, when you want them with a Nintendo eShop Card! Choose from over 1,000 games to download directly to your system. Redeem balance ONLY through the Nintendo eShop and other Nintendo shopping services, including Nintendo systems that offer access to the Nintendo eShop, to download content such as games and other features, or to purchase items (subject to availability).

