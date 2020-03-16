Score a FREE $5 eBay credit with this $50 Nintendo eShop Gift Card

- Mar. 16th 2020 12:39 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $55 $50
0

The official PayPal eBay store is offering a free $5 eBay credit with the purchase of $50 Nintendo eShop gift cards. You’ll receive free digital delivery via email. Valid in the US only, this gift card can be used on digital games for your Nintendo Switch (and other supported systems). So if you can see yourself dropping any cash on the eShop for games in one of the many digital Switch sales we see every week, you might as well score yourself a free $5 eBay credit while you’re at it. For those unfamiliar, eBay Daily Deals has loads of amazing deals on games, game systems and well, pretty much everything else, so you know your $5 credit won’t go to waste. More details below.

Speaking of the eShop, we still have plenty of notable deals live starting from $1 right here as well as everything you’ll find in this morning’s games roundup. You can also add 512GB of Samsung EVO Plus microSD storage to your Switch at $60 off today while Nintendo Switch Lite is still down at $177. And don’t forget to check out the new LEGO Super Mario set too.

As for other gift card offers, you can still score a $35 credit with this Sam’s Club membership deal. In fact, there are a couple options in there both of which containing loads of freebies and more to get you started.

Nintendo eShop gift cards:

Buy a $50 Nintendo Gift Card and get a $5 eBay Gift Card Free! Email Delivery. Get the games you want, when you want them with a Nintendo eShop Card! Choose from over 1,000 games to download directly to your system. Redeem balance ONLY through the Nintendo eShop and other Nintendo shopping services, including Nintendo systems that offer access to the Nintendo eShop, to download content such as games and other features, or to purchase items (subject to availability).

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $55 $50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
nintendo eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard