Sony’s wireless earbuds are our favorite AirPods alternative, now $198 (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $198 shipped in both colors. You’ll find this offer at B&H, as well. This is a match of our previous mentions, which drops the price from the usual $230 price tag. Watch out AirPods, Sony’s wireless earbuds have arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $27. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Head over to Anker’s Work from Home sale for additional deals on Bluetooth audio, everyday essentials, and more from $10. Jump into today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional deals on chargers and Mpow’s affordable $26 wireless earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM3 features:

Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e

24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality

Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time

Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

