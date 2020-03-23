Sony’s wireless earbuds are our favorite AirPods alternative, now $198 (Reg. $230)

- Mar. 23rd 2020 10:41 am ET

Amazon offers the Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Earbuds for $198 shipped in both colors. You’ll find this offer at B&H, as well. This is a match of our previous mentions, which drops the price from the usual $230 price tag. Watch out AirPods, Sony’s wireless earbuds have arrived with all of the features you’d want in an Apple competitor. That includes up to 24-hours of use on a full charge and 90-minutes worth of playback after just a few minutes. Active noise cancellation and more led us to call them “the new champs” of this category. Rated 4/5 stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for $27. You’ll ditch some of the best Sony features like active noise cancellation, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Head over to Anker’s Work from Home sale for additional deals on Bluetooth audio, everyday essentials, and more from $10. Jump into today’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional deals on chargers and Mpow’s affordable $26 wireless earbuds.

Sony WF-1000XM3 features:

  • Industry leading noise canceling with HD Noise Canceling Processor QN1e
  • 24bit Audio signal processing delivers dramatically improved sound quality
  • Battery life up to 24 hours with carrying case (with 10min quick charge for 90min of play time
  • Truly wireless design with uninterrupted L/R simultaneous Bluetooth transmission

